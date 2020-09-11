Xinyuan Real Estate Co Ltd (XIN) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for September 14, 2020

Xinyuan Real Estate Co Ltd (XIN) will begin trading ex-dividend on September 14, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.023 per share is scheduled to be paid on September 28, 2020. Shareholders who purchased XIN prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an -76.29% decrease from prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $2.04, the dividend yield is 4.51%.

The previous trading day's last sale of XIN was $2.04, representing a -52.34% decrease from the 52 week high of $4.28 and a 8.51% increase over the 52 week low of $1.88.

XIN is a part of the Basic Industries sector, which includes companies such as D.R. Horton, Inc. (DHI) and Lennar Corporation (LEN). XIN's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is -$.53.

