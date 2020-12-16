Xinyuan Real Estate Co Ltd (XIN) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 17, 2020

Xinyuan Real Estate Co Ltd (XIN) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 17, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.023 per share is scheduled to be paid on January 08, 2021. Shareholders who purchased XIN prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 3rd quarter that XIN has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $2.41, the dividend yield is 3.82%.

The previous trading day's last sale of XIN was $2.41, representing a -40.05% decrease from the 52 week high of $4.02 and a 43.45% increase over the 52 week low of $1.68.

XIN is a part of the Basic Industries sector, which includes companies such as D.R. Horton, Inc. (DHI) and Lennar Corporation (LEN). XIN's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is -$.14. Zacks Investment Research reports XIN's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as -27.5%, compared to an industry average of -1.1%.

