Xinyi Glass Reports Higher H1 Profit

(RTTNews) - Xinyi Glass Holdings Limited (0868.HK) on Friday, reported results for the first-half 2026.

Revenue came at RMB 9.52 billion, down from RMB 9.82 billion in the same period last year.

Profit increased to RMB 1.18 billion from RMB 1.01 billion a year earlier. Earnings per share rose to 26.72 RMB cents from 23.25 RMB cents.

The company reported operating profit of RMB 1.42 billion, up from RMB 1.18 billion a year earlier, while profit before income tax increased to RMB 1.42 billion from RMB 1.33 billion, supported by lower finance costs and a reversal of impairment losses on financial assets.

Xinyi closed Friday's trading at HKD 9.320 up HKD 0.060 or 0.65 percent on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange.

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