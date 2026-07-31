Markets

Xinyi Glass Reports Higher H1 Profit

July 31, 2026 — 10:39 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Xinyi Glass Holdings Limited (0868.HK) on Friday, reported results for the first-half 2026.

Revenue came at RMB 9.52 billion, down from RMB 9.82 billion in the same period last year.

Profit increased to RMB 1.18 billion from RMB 1.01 billion a year earlier. Earnings per share rose to 26.72 RMB cents from 23.25 RMB cents.

The company reported operating profit of RMB 1.42 billion, up from RMB 1.18 billion a year earlier, while profit before income tax increased to RMB 1.42 billion from RMB 1.33 billion, supported by lower finance costs and a reversal of impairment losses on financial assets.

Xinyi closed Friday's trading at HKD 9.320 up HKD 0.060 or 0.65 percent on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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