Xinyi Glass Holdings (XYIGF) Price Target Decreased by 10.71% to 1.21

The average one-year price target for Xinyi Glass Holdings (OTCPK:XYIGF) has been revised to $1.21 / share. This is a decrease of 10.71% from the prior estimate of $1.35 dated December 2, 2024.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $0.97 to a high of $1.45 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 40.63% from the latest reported closing price of $0.86 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 81 funds or institutions reporting positions in Xinyi Glass Holdings. This is an decrease of 18 owner(s) or 18.18% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to XYIGF is 0.15%, an increase of 6.15%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 7.02% to 192,148K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

PRIJX - T. Rowe Price Emerging Markets Discovery Stock Fund holds 54,406K shares representing 1.23% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 46,531K shares , representing an increase of 14.47%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in XYIGF by 17.45% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 23,299K shares representing 0.53% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 24,639K shares , representing a decrease of 5.75%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in XYIGF by 3.22% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 14,508K shares representing 0.33% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 15,271K shares , representing a decrease of 5.26%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in XYIGF by 18.31% over the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 11,603K shares representing 0.26% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,514K shares , representing an increase of 0.77%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in XYIGF by 4.85% over the last quarter.

Dfa Investment Trust Co - The Asia Pacific Small Company Series holds 8,892K shares representing 0.20% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,539K shares , representing an increase of 15.22%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in XYIGF by 16.08% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.