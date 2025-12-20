Xinyi Glass Holdings Limited - Depositary Receipt (XYIGY) Price Target Decreased by 15.60% to 20.49

The average one-year price target for Xinyi Glass Holdings Limited - Depositary Receipt (OTCPK:XYIGY) has been revised to $20.49 / share. This is a decrease of 15.60% from the prior estimate of $24.28 dated November 16, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $20.05 to a high of $21.35 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 12.19% from the latest reported closing price of $23.34 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 2 funds or institutions reporting positions in Xinyi Glass Holdings Limited - Depositary Receipt. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to XYIGY is 0.00%, an increase of 43.08%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 29.08% to 2K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Westside Investment Management holds 1K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1K shares , representing an increase of 38.81%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in XYIGY by 12.40% over the last quarter.

GAMMA Investing holds 1K shares. No change in the last quarter.

