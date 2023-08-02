Xinyi Glass Holdings - ADR (XYIGY) Price Target Increased by 11.40% to 34.43

The average one-year price target for Xinyi Glass Holdings - ADR (OTC:XYIGY) has been revised to 34.43 / share. This is an increase of 11.40% from the prior estimate of 30.91 dated June 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 33.18 to a high of 36.86 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 4.91% from the latest reported closing price of 32.82 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 8 funds or institutions reporting positions in Xinyi Glass Holdings - ADR. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 14.29% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to XYIGY is 0.10%, a decrease of 49.14%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.92% to 515K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Cullen Capital Management holds 473K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 417K shares, representing an increase of 11.85%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in XYIGY by 22.51% over the last quarter.

TPIAX - Timothy Plan International Fund holds 28K shares. No change in the last quarter.

Old Mission Capital holds 13K shares.

Pnc Financial Services Group holds 0K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing a decrease of 8.36%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in XYIGY by 83.47% over the last quarter.

PMDEX - PMC Diversified Equity Fund Advisor Class Shares holds 0K shares. No change in the last quarter.

