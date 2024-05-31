Xinjiang Xinxin Mining Announces Board Structure

Xinjiang Xinxin Mining Industry Co (DE:33X1) has released an update.

Xinjiang Xinxin Mining Industry Co., Ltd. has announced the composition of its board of directors and their respective roles within various committees. The list includes Executive Director and Chairman Qi Xinhui, alongside a mix of non-executive and independent non-executive directors, emphasizing the company’s structured governance. Key committees include Audit, Remuneration and Review, Nomination, and Strategy and Sustainable Development (ESG).

