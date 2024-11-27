Xinjiang Tianye Faces Further Delay in Transaction Circular

Xinjiang Tianye Water Saving Irrigation System Co., Ltd. Class H (HK:0840) has released an update.

Xinjiang Tianye Water Saving Irrigation System Co., Ltd. has announced a further delay in sending out a crucial circular regarding its major transaction and joint venture formation, now expected by December 20, 2024. This delay is attributed to the additional time needed to compile necessary information for shareholders. Investors are keenly watching for updates as the company navigates these strategic financial moves.

