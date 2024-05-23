Xinjiang Tianye Announces Key AGM Resolutions

Xinjiang Tianye Water Saving Irrigation System Co., Ltd. Class H (HK:0840) has released an update.

Xinjiang Tianye Water Saving Irrigation System Co., Ltd. has announced an amended notice for its upcoming annual general meeting (AGM) scheduled for 7 June 2024, where it will review and approve various reports, financial statements, and auditors’ reports for the year ended 2023. The meeting will also involve approving director remunerations for 2024, re-appointing BDO China as auditors, and considering a special resolution to grant the Board a general mandate to issue additional shares. This amended notice supersedes the previous one dated 30 April 2024.

