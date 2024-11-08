Xinjiang La Chapelle’s Restructuring Amid Bankruptcy Challenges

Xinjiang La Chapelle Fashion Co., Ltd. Class H (HK:6116) has released an update.

Xinjiang La Chapelle Fashion Co., Ltd. is undergoing a bankruptcy reorganization process after being unable to repay its debts. The Shanghai No.3 Intermediate People’s Court has accepted the case, appointed JunHe LLP as the new administrator, and extended deadlines for submitting the reorganization scheme. This development could significantly impact the company’s future financial strategies and investor interests.

