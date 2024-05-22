News & Insights

Xinjiang La Chapelle Undergoing Strategic Reorganization

May 22, 2024 — 10:09 am EDT

Written by TipRanks HongKong Newsdesk

Xinjiang La Chapelle Fashion Co., Ltd. Class H (HK:6116) has released an update.

Xinjiang La Chapelle Fashion Co., Ltd. is undergoing a reorganization after a creditor’s liquidation petition, with the court appointing Junhe LLP as the new administrator to ensure orderly proceedings. The company’s production and business operations remain unaffected and continue as normal, focusing on their main apparel business during the reorganization process.

