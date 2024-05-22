Xinjiang La Chapelle Undergoing Strategic Reorganization

Xinjiang La Chapelle Fashion Co., Ltd. Class H (HK:6116) has released an update.

Xinjiang La Chapelle Fashion Co., Ltd. is undergoing a reorganization after a creditor’s liquidation petition, with the court appointing Junhe LLP as the new administrator to ensure orderly proceedings. The company’s production and business operations remain unaffected and continue as normal, focusing on their main apparel business during the reorganization process.

For further insights into HK:6116 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.