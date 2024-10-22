Xinjiang La Chapelle: Navigating Bankruptcy Reorganization

Xinjiang La Chapelle Fashion Co., Ltd. Class H (HK:6116) has released an update.

Xinjiang La Chapelle Fashion Co., Ltd. has been undergoing a bankruptcy reorganization process, with a Shanghai court appointing JunHe LLP as the new administrator to ensure orderly proceedings. The company has entered a reorganization investment agreement with investors and is navigating through creditor applications for consolidation with related companies, which could impact its reorganization plan. The court has granted extensions to submit a draft reorganization scheme, as the company works to resolve its financial challenges.

For further insights into HK:6116 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.