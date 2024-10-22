News & Insights

Xinjiang La Chapelle: Navigating Bankruptcy Reorganization

October 22, 2024 — 11:09 am EDT

Xinjiang La Chapelle Fashion Co., Ltd. Class H (HK:6116) has released an update.

Xinjiang La Chapelle Fashion Co., Ltd. has been undergoing a bankruptcy reorganization process, with a Shanghai court appointing JunHe LLP as the new administrator to ensure orderly proceedings. The company has entered a reorganization investment agreement with investors and is navigating through creditor applications for consolidation with related companies, which could impact its reorganization plan. The court has granted extensions to submit a draft reorganization scheme, as the company works to resolve its financial challenges.

