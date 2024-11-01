Xinjiang La Chapelle Fashion’s Bankruptcy Reorganization Update

Xinjiang La Chapelle Fashion Co., Ltd. Class H (HK:6116) has released an update.

Xinjiang La Chapelle Fashion Co., Ltd. is undergoing a bankruptcy reorganization process after a creditor’s petition led to court intervention. The Shanghai Court has appointed JunHe LLP as the new administrator to ensure orderly proceedings, with deadlines extended for submitting a reorganization scheme. The company has also entered into a Reorganisation Investment Agreement with investors.

