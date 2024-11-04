News & Insights

Xinjiang La Chapelle Faces New Legal Challenges Amid Reorganization

November 04, 2024 — 05:08 am EST

Xinjiang La Chapelle Fashion Co., Ltd. Class H (HK:6116) has released an update.

Xinjiang La Chapelle Fashion Co., Ltd. is navigating ongoing financial challenges, with two new lawsuits accumulating in October 2024, totaling approximately RMB 0.08 million. The cases involve disputes over copyright and a sale and purchase agreement, highlighting continued legal and financial hurdles for the company. Investors might keep a close watch on how these developments impact the company’s financial stability and market presence.

