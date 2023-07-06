Xinjiang Goldwind Science & Technology (HKEX:2208) Price Target Decreased by 9.70% to 6.47

The average one-year price target for Xinjiang Goldwind Science & Technology (HKEX:2208) has been revised to 6.47 / share. This is an decrease of 9.70% from the prior estimate of 7.17 dated June 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 3.78 to a high of 13.62 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 20.07% from the latest reported closing price of 5.39 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 119 funds or institutions reporting positions in Xinjiang Goldwind Science & Technology. This is a decrease of 10 owner(s) or 7.75% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 2208 is 0.13%, a decrease of 10.47%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.54% to 95,304K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

ICLN - iShares Global Clean Energy ETF holds 17,261K shares representing 0.41% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 15,117K shares, representing an increase of 12.42%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 2208 by 5.11% over the last quarter.

VEIEX - Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 10,758K shares representing 0.25% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,034K shares, representing an increase of 81.10%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 2208 by 173.75% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 10,682K shares representing 0.25% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,831K shares, representing an increase of 82.86%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 2208 by 201.86% over the last quarter.

GOFIX - GMO Resources Fund Class III holds 6,597K shares representing 0.16% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,565K shares, representing a decrease of 29.83%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 2208 by 12.50% over the last quarter.

GCCHX - GMO Climate Change Fund Class III holds 5,342K shares representing 0.13% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,479K shares, representing an increase of 16.15%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 2208 by 1.69% over the last quarter.

