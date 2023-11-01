Xinjiang Goldwind Science & Technology (HKEX:2208) Price Target Decreased by 6.06% to 4.25

The average one-year price target for Xinjiang Goldwind Science & Technology (HKEX:2208) has been revised to 4.25 / share. This is an decrease of 6.06% from the prior estimate of 4.53 dated August 31, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 3.44 to a high of 5.30 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 14.00% from the latest reported closing price of 3.73 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 116 funds or institutions reporting positions in Xinjiang Goldwind Science & Technology. This is a decrease of 1 owner(s) or 0.85% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 2208 is 0.10%, a decrease of 11.02%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 9.47% to 85,089K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

ICLN - iShares Global Clean Energy ETF holds 15,052K shares representing 0.36% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 17,261K shares, representing a decrease of 14.68%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 2208 by 18.33% over the last quarter.

VEIEX - Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 10,758K shares representing 0.25% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 10,682K shares representing 0.25% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DFCEX - Emerging Markets Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 4,172K shares representing 0.10% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,987K shares, representing an increase of 4.44%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 2208 by 18.30% over the last quarter.

IEMG - iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF holds 3,419K shares representing 0.08% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,014K shares, representing an increase of 41.11%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 2208 by 38.82% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.