Xinjiang Daqo To Invest RMB 7.5 Bln For Silicon-based New Materials Industrial Park

(RTTNews) - Daqo New Energy Corp. (DQ), a manufacturer of polysilicon, announced on Wednesday that its unit Xinjiang Daqo has signed an investment agreement to create a silicon-based new materials industrial park in a bid to integrate its upstream supply.

The park will be located in Shihezi, China and the project will have two phases. The company will invest around RMB 7.5 billion for both phases of the project.

The first phase will consist of 150,000 MT of silicon metal production, 50,000 MT of polysilicon, and 1.2 million pieces of silicon seed rods.

The second phase will comprise of 150,000 MT of silicon metal production, 50,000 MT of polysilicon, and 1.0 million pieces of silicon seed rods.

"We are confident that the upstream supply chain integration will enable us to capture additional market opportunities and strengthen our leadership position in the polysilicon industry," commented Xiang Xu, CEO of Daqo New Energy.

In pre-market activity, Daqo New Energy shares are trading at $22.69, up 2.62% on the New York Stock Exchange.

