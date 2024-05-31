News & Insights

Stocks

Xinhua Pharma’s Naloxone Injection Passes Key Evaluation

May 31, 2024 — 05:37 am EDT

Written by TipRanks HongKong Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Shandong Xinhua Pharmaceutical Company Limited Class H (HK:0719) has released an update.

Shandong Xinhua Pharmaceutical Company Limited has announced the approval of their Naloxone Hydrochloride Injection after passing the generics consistency evaluation by the National Medical Products Administration. This milestone, disclosed on CNINFO and confirmed by the company’s board for its accuracy and completeness, indicates a promising development for the company’s product lineup in the prescription drug category.

For further insights into HK:0719 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.