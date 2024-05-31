Xinhua Pharma’s Naloxone Injection Passes Key Evaluation

Shandong Xinhua Pharmaceutical Company Limited Class H (HK:0719) has released an update.

Shandong Xinhua Pharmaceutical Company Limited has announced the approval of their Naloxone Hydrochloride Injection after passing the generics consistency evaluation by the National Medical Products Administration. This milestone, disclosed on CNINFO and confirmed by the company’s board for its accuracy and completeness, indicates a promising development for the company’s product lineup in the prescription drug category.

