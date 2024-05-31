News & Insights

Xinhua Pharma’s Injection Meets Quality Benchmark

May 31, 2024 — 06:12 am EDT

Shandong Xinhua Pharmaceutical Company Limited Class H (HK:0719) has released an update.

Shandong Xinhua Pharmaceutical Company Limited announced the successful passage of their citicoline sodium injection through the generic drug quality and efficacy consistency evaluation. This development is expected to bolster the company’s product portfolio and market presence. Investors may find this milestone indicative of the company’s commitment to meeting stringent regulatory standards and enhancing its competitive edge in the pharmaceutical market.

