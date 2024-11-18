Xinhua News Media Schedules Board Meeting for Financial Review

Xinhua News Media Holdings Limited (HK:0309) has released an update.

Xinhua News Media Holdings Limited has scheduled a board meeting on November 28, 2024, to review its unaudited interim results for the six months ending September 30, 2024, and discuss the possibility of declaring an interim dividend. This meeting could provide insights into the company’s financial health and future prospects, drawing attention from investors and market watchers.

