Xingfa Aluminium Sells Stake to Guangxin Holding

Xingfa Aluminium Holdings Ltd. has announced the sale of its 2.80% stake in a target company to Guangxin Holding, resulting in a total transaction worth approximately RMB33.56 million. This move will see Guangxin Holding acquiring an additional 8.40% equity interest, bringing its total stake to full ownership of the target company. The transaction, considered a connected transaction under Hong Kong’s listing rules, highlights Xingfa’s strategic shift by exiting this investment.

