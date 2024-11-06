News & Insights

Xingfa Aluminium Sells Stake to Guangxin Holding

November 06, 2024 — 06:43 am EST

Xingfa Aluminium Holdings Ltd. (HK:0098) has released an update.

Xingfa Aluminium Holdings Ltd. has announced the sale of its 2.80% stake in a target company to Guangxin Holding, resulting in a total transaction worth approximately RMB33.56 million. This move will see Guangxin Holding acquiring an additional 8.40% equity interest, bringing its total stake to full ownership of the target company. The transaction, considered a connected transaction under Hong Kong’s listing rules, highlights Xingfa’s strategic shift by exiting this investment.

