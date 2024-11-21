News & Insights

Xingfa Aluminium Prepares for Investor Engagement Meeting

November 21, 2024 — 04:37 am EST

Xingfa Aluminium Holdings Ltd. (HK:0098) has released an update.

Xingfa Aluminium Holdings Ltd. is set to engage with investors at the 2024 Collective Exchange Meeting organized by Guangdong Guangxin Holdings Group. This event provides an opportunity for investors to interact with the company’s top executives through on-site and virtual sessions. The meeting aims to enhance transparency and foster better communication with stakeholders.

