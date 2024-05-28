Xingda International Unveils Board Structure

Xingda International Holdings (HK:1899) has released an update.

Xingda International Holdings Limited has announced the composition of its Board of Directors, including Executive and Independent Non-Executive members, and detailed the structure of its various committees, such as Audit, Remuneration, and Investment, among others. The company’s governance framework is designed to support its operations and strategic development, with specific roles and functions assigned to board members across these committees. This organizational update reflects Xingda’s commitment to robust corporate management and strategic growth initiatives.

For further insights into HK:1899 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.