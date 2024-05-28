News & Insights

Xingda International Unveils Board Structure

May 28, 2024 — 11:21 am EDT

Xingda International Holdings (HK:1899) has released an update.

Xingda International Holdings Limited has announced the composition of its Board of Directors, including Executive and Independent Non-Executive members, and detailed the structure of its various committees, such as Audit, Remuneration, and Investment, among others. The company’s governance framework is designed to support its operations and strategic development, with specific roles and functions assigned to board members across these committees. This organizational update reflects Xingda’s commitment to robust corporate management and strategic growth initiatives.

