Xingda International Shareholders Approve Resolutions

Xingda International Holdings (HK:1899) has released an update.

At the recent Annual General Meeting, Xingda International Holdings Limited announced that all proposed resolutions, except one withdrawn item, were approved by shareholders. Significant outcomes included the adoption of audited financial statements, declaration of a final dividend, and the re-election of multiple executive and non-executive directors. The authorization for the Board to fix directors’ remuneration was also passed, reflecting strong shareholder support for the company’s governance.

