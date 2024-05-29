News & Insights

Stocks

Xingda International Shareholders Approve Resolutions

May 29, 2024 — 09:45 am EDT

Written by TipRanks HongKong Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Xingda International Holdings (HK:1899) has released an update.

At the recent Annual General Meeting, Xingda International Holdings Limited announced that all proposed resolutions, except one withdrawn item, were approved by shareholders. Significant outcomes included the adoption of audited financial statements, declaration of a final dividend, and the re-election of multiple executive and non-executive directors. The authorization for the Board to fix directors’ remuneration was also passed, reflecting strong shareholder support for the company’s governance.

For further insights into HK:1899 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.