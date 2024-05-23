Xingda International Reschedules Dividend Payment

Xingda International Holdings (HK:1899) has released an update.

Xingda International Holdings Limited has announced a change in the payment date for its proposed final dividend for 2023. The new date, subject to shareholder approval at the upcoming AGM, is now set for 21 June 2024, moved up from the originally planned 26 July 2024. All other details regarding the dividend payment remain the same as previously stated in the company’s announcements and reports.

