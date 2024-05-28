News & Insights

Xingda International Executive Resigns, Seeks Compliance

May 28, 2024 — 11:06 am EDT

Xingda International Holdings (HK:1899) has released an update.

Xingda International Holdings has announced the resignation of Mr. Zhang Yuxiao from several key positions including Executive Director and CFO, effective 28 May 2024. The company is now facing non-compliance with listing rules due to this resignation and is actively seeking a replacement to rectify the situation. Consequently, a planned resolution for Mr. Zhang’s re-election at the upcoming AGM has been withdrawn.

