Xingda Announces Final Dividend Payout Date

Xingda International Holdings (HK:1899) has released an update.

Xingda International Holdings Limited has announced an ordinary final dividend of HKD 0.13 per share for the financial year ended 31 December 2023. The dividend is payable on 21 June 2024, with shareholders’ approval slated for 29 May 2024. The announcement updates the payment date for the dividend previously declared.

For further insights into HK:1899 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.