News & Insights

Stocks

Xinda Investment Holdings’ Resolutions Unanimously Passed

May 31, 2024 — 05:43 am EDT

Written by TipRanks HongKong Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Xinda Investment Holdings Limited (HK:1281) has released an update.

Xinda Investment Holdings Limited has successfully passed all resolutions during its Annual General Meeting (AGM) held on May 31, 2024, with a unanimous approval from shareholders. Key resolutions included the adoption of financial statements, re-election of independent non-executive directors, and the reappointment of their auditor. Shareholders also granted the Directors authority to allot additional shares and to buy back shares, enhancing the company’s financial flexibility.

For further insights into HK:1281 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.