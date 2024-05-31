Xinda Investment Holdings’ Resolutions Unanimously Passed

Xinda Investment Holdings Limited (HK:1281) has released an update.

Xinda Investment Holdings Limited has successfully passed all resolutions during its Annual General Meeting (AGM) held on May 31, 2024, with a unanimous approval from shareholders. Key resolutions included the adoption of financial statements, re-election of independent non-executive directors, and the reappointment of their auditor. Shareholders also granted the Directors authority to allot additional shares and to buy back shares, enhancing the company’s financial flexibility.

