Xinchen China Power Sets Strategic Agreements

Xinchen China Power Holdings Ltd. (HK:1148) has released an update.
Xinchen China Power Holdings Ltd. has announced an extraordinary general meeting to approve key framework agreements with Brilliance China Automotive Holdings and Xinhua Combustion Engine. These agreements, set for the next three years, involve significant continuing connected transactions, including the sale of engines and the purchase of engine components. The meeting aims to ratify these agreements to ensure seamless operations and strategic partnerships.
