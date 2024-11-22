Xinchen China Power Delays Circular Dispatch

Xinchen China Power Holdings Ltd. (HK:1148) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Xinchen China Power Holdings Ltd. has announced a delay in the distribution of a key circular related to its Continuing Connected Transactions for 2025-2027. Originally scheduled for release by November 22, 2024, the company now expects to dispatch it by December 3, 2024, to ensure thorough finalization of information.

For further insights into HK:1148 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.