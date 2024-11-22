News & Insights

Xinchen China Power Delays Circular Dispatch

November 22, 2024 — 03:38 am EST

Xinchen China Power Holdings Ltd. (HK:1148) has released an update.

Xinchen China Power Holdings Ltd. has announced a delay in the distribution of a key circular related to its Continuing Connected Transactions for 2025-2027. Originally scheduled for release by November 22, 2024, the company now expects to dispatch it by December 3, 2024, to ensure thorough finalization of information.

