Xinchen China Power Delays Circular Dispatch

Xinchen China Power Holdings Ltd. (HK:1148) has released an update.
Xinchen China Power Holdings Ltd. has announced a delay in the distribution of a key circular related to its Continuing Connected Transactions for 2025-2027. Originally scheduled for release by November 22, 2024, the company now expects to dispatch it by December 3, 2024, to ensure thorough finalization of information.
