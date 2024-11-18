Ximei Resources Grants Shares to Boost Talent Retention

Ximei Resources Holding Ltd. (HK:9936) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Discover the latest stocks recommended by top Wall Street analysts, all in one place with Analyst Top Stocks

Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter

Ximei Resources Holding Ltd. has announced the grant of 3 million shares as awards to key individuals under its Share Award Scheme, representing a 0.83% stake of the total issued shares. The shares will vest over a three-year period from 2024 to 2026, contingent on the grantees meeting performance targets. This move is part of the company’s strategic plan to incentivize and retain critical talent.

For further insights into HK:9936 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.