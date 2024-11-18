News & Insights

Ximei Resources Grants Shares to Boost Talent Retention

November 18, 2024 — 06:11 am EST

Ximei Resources Holding Ltd. (HK:9936) has released an update.

Ximei Resources Holding Ltd. has announced the grant of 3 million shares as awards to key individuals under its Share Award Scheme, representing a 0.83% stake of the total issued shares. The shares will vest over a three-year period from 2024 to 2026, contingent on the grantees meeting performance targets. This move is part of the company’s strategic plan to incentivize and retain critical talent.

