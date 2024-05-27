Ximei Resources AGM: Full Support for Board Proposals

Ximei Resources Holding Ltd. (HK:9936) has released an update.

At Ximei Resources Holding Ltd.’s recent annual general meeting, all proposed resolutions were passed with overwhelming support, including the re-election of board members and the re-appointment of Ernst & Young as the company’s auditor. Shareholders also approved mandates for the directors to manage additional share issuances and the repurchase of shares, signaling strong investor confidence in the company’s governance and strategic plans.

