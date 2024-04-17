Xilio Therapeutics (XLO) Price Target Increased by 17.86% to 5.61

The average one-year price target for Xilio Therapeutics (NasdaqGS:XLO) has been revised to 5.61 / share. This is an increase of 17.86% from the prior estimate of 4.76 dated March 28, 2024.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 5.05 to a high of 6.30 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 331.54% from the latest reported closing price of 1.30 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 51 funds or institutions reporting positions in Xilio Therapeutics. This is a decrease of 1 owner(s) or 1.92% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to XLO is 0.05%, a decrease of 78.91%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 6.17% to 15,113K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors holds 2,805K shares representing 8.14% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Atlas Venture Life Science Advisors holds 2,759K shares representing 8.01% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Octagon Capital Advisors holds 1,785K shares representing 5.18% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,318K shares, representing a decrease of 29.89%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in XLO by 79.10% over the last quarter.

RiverVest Venture Management holds 1,441K shares representing 4.18% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Rock Springs Capital Management holds 1,441K shares representing 4.18% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Xilio Therapeutics Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Xilio Therapeutics is a biotechnology company focused on harnessing the immune system to achieve deep and durable clinical responses to improve the lives of patients with cancer. The company is using its proprietary geographically precise solutions (GPS) platform to rapidly engineer novel molecules, including cytokines and other biologics, that are designed to optimize their therapeutic index. These molecules are designed to localize activity within the tumor microenvironment without systemic effect, resulting in the potential to achieve enhanced anti-tumor activity. Xilio is building a pipeline of wholly-owned, tumor-selective, GPS-enabled cytokine and checkpoint inhibitor product candidates, including XTX101, a tumor-selective anti-CTLA-4 monoclonal antibody; XTX202, a tumor-selective IL-2; XTX301, a tumor-selective IL-12; and XTX401, a tumor-selective IL-15.

