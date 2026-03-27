Xilio Therapeutics (XLO) Price Target Increased by 1,300.00% to 28.56

The average one-year price target for Xilio Therapeutics (NasdaqCM:XLO) has been revised to $28.56 / share. This is an increase of 1,300.00% from the prior estimate of $2.04 dated February 21, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $28.28 to a high of $29.40 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 229.03% from the latest reported closing price of $8.68 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 42 funds or institutions reporting positions in Xilio Therapeutics. This is an decrease of 8 owner(s) or 16.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to XLO is 0.25%, an increase of 60.58%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 86.37% to 41,203K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Gilead Sciences holds 9,105K shares representing 173.54% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors holds 7,373K shares representing 140.51% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,567K shares , representing an increase of 38.06%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in XLO by 41.53% over the last quarter.

Frazier Life Sciences Management holds 5,915K shares representing 112.73% ownership of the company.

Point72 Asset Management holds 4,000K shares representing 76.23% ownership of the company.

Sio Capital Management holds 2,135K shares representing 40.68% ownership of the company.

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