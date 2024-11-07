Xilio Therapeutics reports Q3 EPS (22c), consensus (25c)

Reports Q3 revenue $2.263M. “Throughout the third quarter, our team continued to drive execution across all stages of our pipeline, including advancing our clinical development programs for vilastobart, a tumor-activated, Fc-enhanced anti-CTLA-4, and XTX301, a tumor-activated IL-12, toward key data milestones and potential value inflection points,” said Rene Russo, Pharm.D., president and chief executive officer of Xilio. “We look forward to sharing initial data from our Phase 1C dose escalation trial of vilastobart in combination with atezolizumab as part of a late-breaker poster presentation at the SITC Annual Meeting. In addition, we continue to advance multiple promising research-stage programs, including XTX501, our tumor-activated PD-1/IL-2, and tumor-activated immune cell engagers.”

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.