Xilio Therapeutics CEO René Russo to Present at TD Cowen 45th Annual Health Care Conference

Xilio Therapeutics' CEO will speak at the TD Cowen Health Care Conference on March 3, 2025. Webcast available.

Xilio Therapeutics, Inc. has announced that CEO René Russo will take part in a fireside chat at the TD Cowen 45th Annual Health Care Conference on March 3, 2025, at 9:50 am EST. The event will be available for live viewing through a webcast on the company's website, with a replay accessible for 30 days afterward. Xilio Therapeutics is focused on developing tumor-activated immuno-oncology therapies aimed at improving cancer treatment outcomes while minimizing systemic side effects. Their proprietary platform supports a pipeline of innovative I-O molecules targeting the tumor microenvironment. For more information, the company invites visits to their website and LinkedIn page.

WALTHAM, Mass., Feb. 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Xilio Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: XLO), a clinical-stage biotechnology company discovering and developing tumor-activated immuno-oncology therapies for people living with cancer, today announced that René Russo, Pharm.D., president and chief executive officer, will participate in a fireside chat at the TD Cowen 45th Annual Health Care Conference on Monday, March 3, 2025 at 9:50 am EST.





A live webcast can be accessed under “Events & Presentations” in the Investors & Media section of the Xilio Therapeutics website at



https://ir.xiliotx.com/



. A replay of the webcast will be archived on the website for 30 days following the presentation.







About Xilio Therapeutics







Xilio Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company discovering and developing tumor-activated immuno-oncology (I-O) therapies with the goal of significantly improving outcomes for people living with cancer without the systemic side effects of current I-O treatments. The company is using its proprietary platform to advance a pipeline of novel, tumor-activated clinical and preclinical I-O molecules that are designed to optimize the therapeutic index by localizing anti-tumor activity within the tumor microenvironment. Learn more by visiting



www.xiliotx.com



and follow us on LinkedIn (Xilio Therapeutics, Inc.).





Investor and Media Contact







Scott Young





Vice President, Investor Relations and Corporate Communications







investors@xiliotx.com





