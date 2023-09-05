Xilio Therapeutics Appoints Katarina Luptakova As CMO

(RTTNews) - Xilio Therapeutics, Inc. (XLO), a company focused on tumor-activated immuno-oncology therapies, said on Tuesday that its Chief Medical Officer, Martin Huber, is stepping down to pursue a new CEO opportunity.

Huber, who has served as the company's CMO since 2020 will leave the company this month.

Subsequently, the drug maker has appointed, Katarina Luptakova, as Chief Medical Officer with effect from September 5.

Luptakova, a hematologist and oncologist, most recently served as Xilio's Senior Vice President, Medical.

Prior to joining Xilio as Vice President, Clinical Research in December 2021, Luptakova had served as Vice President, Clinical Development at Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

