News & Insights

Markets
XLO

Xilio Therapeutics Appoints Katarina Luptakova As CMO

September 05, 2023 — 09:49 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Xilio Therapeutics, Inc. (XLO), a company focused on tumor-activated immuno-oncology therapies, said on Tuesday that its Chief Medical Officer, Martin Huber, is stepping down to pursue a new CEO opportunity.

Huber, who has served as the company's CMO since 2020 will leave the company this month.

Subsequently, the drug maker has appointed, Katarina Luptakova, as Chief Medical Officer with effect from September 5.

Luptakova, a hematologist and oncologist, most recently served as Xilio's Senior Vice President, Medical.

Prior to joining Xilio as Vice President, Clinical Research in December 2021, Luptakova had served as Vice President, Clinical Development at Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

XLO

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.