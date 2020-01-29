Xilinx's Results Raise Doubts on 5G Rollout. Chip Maker Is Cutting Its Staff by 7%.

Xilinx disclosed weakness in both its wired and wireless components business, which it blamed in part on a slowdown in 5G network deployments.

Is there something wrong with the vaunted 5G wireless rollout? That’s the question you have to ask after the ugly earnings report late Tuesday by the chip maker Xilinx.

The company’s December-quarter results proved disappointing, and its March-quarter forecast was worse. Xilinx (ticker: XLNX) disclosed weakness in both its wired and wireless components business, which it blamed in part on a slowdown in 5G network deployments, announcing a round of job cuts in response.

For its fiscal third quarter, ended Dec. 31, Xilinx posted revenue of $723 million, falling short of the Wall Street analyst consensus at $730.6 million. The figure was down 13% from the September quarter and fell 10% year over year. Profits were 68 cents a share, above the 59 cents Wall Street expected.

For the March quarter, the company projected revenue of $750 million to $780 million, sharply below the Wall Street consensus at $825.6 million.

In response, Xilinx announced plans to cut its global workforce by 7% through “a targeted reduction in force and meaningfully slower hiring to replace attrition.” That implies the loss of about 300 positions.

Xilinx said it expects to generate non-GAAP cost and operating-expense savings of $17 million to $20 million in the fourth quarter, while incurring a pretax charge of $25 million to $30 million for severance-pay expenses.

“As expected, our fiscal third quarter was a challenging quarter and our revenue came in near the midpoint of our guidance,” CEO Victor Peng said in a statement. “Given the revenue headwinds we experienced during the quarter, we took actions to reduce our operating expenses which delivered earnings greater than our expectations.”

Peng added that fiscal fourth-quarter revenue “is expected to grow on a sequential basis as a result of strength in our core vertical markets and a moderate resumption of growth in our data center business.” But he added that Xilinx is “seeing greater than expected weakness in our wired and wireless business due to a slowdown in both 5G and wired infrastructure deployments, in addition to ongoing global trade headwinds.”

He added that the company expects some of those headwinds “to be persistent, resulting in revenue growth lower than our prior expectations.”

On a conference call with analysts and investors late Tuesday, Peng added that the company is seeing “a slowdown in 5G rollout across multiple regions as many operators take a pause before the next wave of infrastructure deployment.” And he added that “wired revenues are being impacted by a broad based weakness in demand across multiple customers.”

Raymond James analyst Chris Caso, who has a Market Perform rating on Xilinx shares, wrote in a research note that he had expected the company to miss Street estimates, but that the results were even worse than he had expected.

“Xilinx threw cold water on the broader 5G infrastructure ramp,” he writes. “While we believe the company’s market commentary is directionally correct (for example wireless growth outside of China has not yet begun), we think Xilinx’s main challenge has been imprudently aggressive expectations...The good news is that the bar has now been reset, and lower expenses will provide a basis for earnings growth once business does begin to improve.”

He said he doesn’t expect that kind of improvement for several quarters.

Xilinx was down 8.1%, to $90.71 in premarket trading on Wednesday.

