Xilinx (XLNX) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

Xilinx (XLNX) closed the most recent trading day at $95.90, moving -0.05% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.51% gain on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.36%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.75%.

Coming into today, shares of the computer chipmaker had lost 7.25% in the past month. In that same time, the Computer and Technology sector gained 2.59%, while the S&P 500 gained 3.44%.

XLNX will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, which is expected to be October 23, 2019. On that day, XLNX is projected to report earnings of $0.91 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 4.6%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $826.47 million, up 10.75% from the year-ago period.

XLNX's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $3.77 per share and revenue of $3.42 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +8.33% and +11.79%, respectively.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for XLNX. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.5% lower within the past month. XLNX currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that XLNX has a Forward P/E ratio of 25.49 right now. This valuation marks a no noticeable deviation compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 25.49.

Meanwhile, XLNX's PEG ratio is currently 2.12. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. XLNX's industry had an average PEG ratio of 2.12 as of yesterday's close.

The Semiconductors - Programmable Logic industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 108, which puts it in the top 43% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.