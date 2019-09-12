Xilinx (XLNX) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Xilinx (XLNX) closed at $105.03, marking a -0.02% move from the previous day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.29%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.17%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.3%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the computer chipmaker had gained 2.01% over the past month. This has lagged the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 3.47% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.99% in that time.

XLNX will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. On that day, XLNX is projected to report earnings of $0.93 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 6.9%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $826.47 million, up 10.75% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $3.79 per share and revenue of $3.43 billion. These totals would mark changes of +8.91% and +12.22%, respectively, from last year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for XLNX. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. XLNX is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that XLNX has a Forward P/E ratio of 27.72 right now. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 27.72, so we one might conclude that XLNX is trading at a no noticeable deviation comparatively.

We can also see that XLNX currently has a PEG ratio of 2.31. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. Semiconductors - Programmable Logic stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 2.31 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Semiconductors - Programmable Logic industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 103, which puts it in the top 41% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.