Xilinx (XLNX) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

Xilinx (XLNX) closed the most recent trading day at $197.87, moving -1.32% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.28%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.11%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.14%.

Heading into today, shares of the computer chipmaker had lost 4.43% over the past month, outpacing the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 4.59% and lagging the S&P 500's gain of 0.12% in that time.

Xilinx will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect Xilinx to post earnings of $1.05 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 34.62%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $953.75 million, up 18.71% from the year-ago period.

XLNX's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $4.10 per share and revenue of $3.73 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +33.12% and +18.52%, respectively.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Xilinx. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. Xilinx is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, Xilinx is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 48.97. This represents a no noticeable deviation compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 48.97.

The Semiconductors - Programmable Logic industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 108, which puts it in the top 43% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

