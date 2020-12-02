Xilinx (XLNX) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

Xilinx (XLNX) closed at $147.11 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.9% move from the prior day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.18%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.2%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.05%.

Heading into today, shares of the computer chipmaker had gained 20.67% over the past month, outpacing the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 12.97% and the S&P 500's gain of 12.12% in that time.

XLNX will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. On that day, XLNX is projected to report earnings of $0.74 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 8.82%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $776.06 million, up 7.26% from the prior-year quarter.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $2.93 per share and revenue of $3.07 billion, which would represent changes of -12.54% and -3.08%, respectively, from the prior year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for XLNX. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. XLNX is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Digging into valuation, XLNX currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 49.78. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 49.78, so we one might conclude that XLNX is trading at a no noticeable deviation comparatively.

The Semiconductors - Programmable Logic industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 128, which puts it in the top 50% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Xilinx, Inc. (XLNX): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.