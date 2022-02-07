Xilinx (XLNX) Just Reclaimed the 50-Day Moving Average

Xilinx (XLNX) is looking like an interesting pick from a technical perspective, as the company reached a key level of support. Recently, XLNX broke out above the 50-day moving average, suggesting a short-term bullish trend.

The 50-day simple moving average is a widely used technical indicator that helps determine support or resistance levels for different types of securities. It's one of three major moving averages, but takes precedent because it's the first sign of an up or down trend.

XLNX has rallied 8.3% over the past four weeks, and the company is a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) at the moment. This combination suggests XLNX could be on the verge of another move higher.

Once investors consider XLNX's positive earnings estimate revisions, the bullish case only solidifies. No estimate has gone lower in the past two months for the current fiscal year, compared to 6 higher, and the consensus estimate has increased as well.

Investors should think about putting XLNX on their watchlist given the ultra-important technical indicator and positive move in earnings estimate revisions.

Just Released: Zacks Top 10 Stocks for 2022

In addition to the investment ideas discussed above, would you like to know about our 10 top buy-and-hold tickers for the entirety of 2022?

Last year's 2021 Zacks Top 10 Stocks portfolio returned gains as high as +147.7%. Now a brand-new portfolio has been handpicked from over 4,000 companies covered by the Zacks Rank. Don’t miss your chance to get in on these long-term buys

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.