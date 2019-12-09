Xilinx (XLNX) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Xilinx (XLNX) closed at $91.08, marking a -0.85% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.32% loss on the day. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.38%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.4%.

Coming into today, shares of the computer chipmaker had lost 4.36% in the past month. In that same time, the Computer and Technology sector gained 2.58%, while the S&P 500 gained 2.51%.

XLNX will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect XLNX to post earnings of $0.64 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 30.43%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $725.70 million, down 9.29% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $3.35 per share and revenue of $3.22 billion. These totals would mark changes of -3.74% and +5.39%, respectively, from last year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for XLNX. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. XLNX is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

In terms of valuation, XLNX is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 27.46. This valuation marks a no noticeable deviation compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 27.46.

It is also worth noting that XLNX currently has a PEG ratio of 2.29. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Semiconductors - Programmable Logic was holding an average PEG ratio of 2.29 at yesterday's closing price.

The Semiconductors - Programmable Logic industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 245, putting it in the bottom 4% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

