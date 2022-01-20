Xilinx (XLNX) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

Xilinx (XLNX) closed the most recent trading day at $185.61, moving -1.84% from the previous trading session. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.1%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.89%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.03%.

Heading into today, shares of the computer chipmaker had lost 12.05% over the past month, lagging the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 5.94% and the S&P 500's loss of 1.81% in that time.

Xilinx will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, which is expected to be January 26, 2022. In that report, analysts expect Xilinx to post earnings of $1.05 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 34.62%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $953.75 million, up 18.71% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $4.10 per share and revenue of $3.73 billion. These totals would mark changes of +33.12% and +18.52%, respectively, from last year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Xilinx. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. Xilinx is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Investors should also note Xilinx's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 46.18. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 46.18, so we one might conclude that Xilinx is trading at a no noticeable deviation comparatively.

The Semiconductors - Programmable Logic industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 98, which puts it in the top 39% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

As one investor put it, “curing and preventing hundreds of diseases…what should that market be worth?” This company could rival or surpass other recent Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in little more than 9 months and NVIDIA which boomed +175.9% in one year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.