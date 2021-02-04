Xilinx to supply chips to Fujitsu for U.S. 5G network gear

Feb 4 (Reuters) - Xilinx Inc XLNX.O said on Thursday it will supply chips to Fujitsu Ltd 6702.T for 5G telecommunications network gear to be used in a new U.S. network.

Such equipment traditionally worked only with parts from the same maker, and the market was dominated by a handful of companies such as Nokia Oyj NOKIA.HE and Ericsson ERICb.ST. But a shift toward open standards has allowed Fujitsu to expand beyond its home territory of Japan, and other players such as Samsung Electronics Co Ltd 005930.KS to play a bigger role.

Fujitsu and Xilinx, which is being acquired for $35 billion by Advanced Micro Devices Inc AMD.O, said 5G gear would be used for a new 5G network in the United States, but did not name the carrier.

DISH Network Corp DISH.O has announced plans for such a network.

(Reporting by Stephen Nellis in San Francisco; Editing by Richard Chang)

((Stephen.Nellis@thomsonreuters.com; (415) 344-4934;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.