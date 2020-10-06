Xilinx Stock Overpriced At $104?

After a 1.5x rise since its low in March, at the current price of around $104 per share, we believe Xilinx stock (NASDAQ: XLNX) could see significant downside. Xilinx manufactures semiconductor devices used across a wide variety of sectors such as aerospace, defense, AI/ML, data center, and communications. The stock has jumped to a level higher than where it was before the drop in March, but in reality, demand and revenues will likely be negatively affected this year. Xilinx stock has already rallied from $69 to around $104 off the recent bottom compared to the S&P 500 which moved 49%.

Xilinx stock is up about 25% from levels seen at the end of 2018, over 1.5 years ago. This rise came due to a 28% rise in revenue, which combined with a 1% increase in the outstanding share count, translated into an 27% rise in revenue per share (RPS).

Further, its P/S multiple dropped from 8.4x in 2018 to 8x in 2019. However, the P/S multiple has since risen to 8.2x so far this year, and we believe the stock could see further downside, owing to the potential weakness from a recession driven by the Covid outbreak. Our interactive dashboard What Factors Drove 24% Change in Xilinx Stock between 2018 and now? has the underlying numbers.

So whatâs the likely trigger and timing for this downside?

The global spread of Coronavirus has led to a surge in online activity and data center usage, which should lead to a rise in demand from the data center, communications, and AI/ML sectors. However, the drop in demand from other sectors that use Xilinxâs semiconductor products, namely demand from the automotive, industrial, aerospace, and defense industries will likely outweigh data center demand. Xilinxâs Q1 â20 earnings in July confirmed this as revenue came in at $727 million, down 15% from $850 million in Q1 2019. Further, higher operating expenses and a higher effective tax rate (42% in Q1 2020 vs 8% in Q1 2019) meant that EPS dropped substantially to $0.39, from $0.95 for the same period last year. We expect this trend to continue in the medium term and we believe Xilinxâs Q2 results in October will confirm this.

If there isnât clear evidence of containment of the virus anytime soon, we believe the stock will see its P/S decline from the current level of 8.2x to around 7.5x, which combined with a slight reduction in revenues and margins could result in the stock price shrinking to as low as $90.

