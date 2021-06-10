Xilinx Snaps up Silexica for Undisclosed Fee

Programmable devices and related technologies provider Xilinx Inc. (XLNX) has acquired Silexca, a privately-held provider of C/C++ programming and analysis tools. The terms of the transaction remained undisclosed.

Silexica’s solutions enable developers to build applications on FPGAs and Adaptive SoCs. Xilinx will be integrating these tools and solutions with the Xilinx Vitis platform which will reduce the learning curve for software developers.

Salil Raje, Executive Vice President and General Manager, Data Center Group, Xilinx said, “Software programmability is imperative to our long-term goal to accelerate the path from software to application-optimized hardware systems.” (See Xilinx stock analysis on TipRanks)

Raje added, “Silexica’s technology complements our existing Vitis solution and roadmap and will accelerate our ability to attract a wider range of developers seeking to leverage our heterogeneous computing architectures.”

Silexica’s SLX FPGA suite utilizes synthesis tools from Xilinx which allows designing at higher abstraction, faster simulation, and high-level optimizations.

Silexica former CEO Maximilian Odendahl added, “The integration of our technology with the Xilinx Vitis portfolio fully aligns with our goal of making adaptive computing accessible to software developers.”

Last month, Rosenblatt Securities analyst Hans Mosesmann reiterated a Hold rating on the stock and a $130 price target.

The pending all-stock acquisition of Xilinx by AMD for $35 billion is expected to close by the end of 2021. Mosesmann commented, “We continue to believe the AMD takeover of Xilinx is a great strategic fit that gets the combined companies to address a $110 billion TAM.”

Based on 5 unanimous Holds, consensus among analysts is a Hold. Shares have gained about 32.1% over the past year.

