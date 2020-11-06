Xilinx, Inc. (XLNX) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 09, 2020

Dividends
Xilinx, Inc. (XLNX) will begin trading ex-dividend on November 09, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.38 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 02, 2020. Shareholders who purchased XLNX prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 3rd quarter that XLNX has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $129.93, the dividend yield is 1.17%.

The previous trading day's last sale of XLNX was $129.93, representing a -0.36% decrease from the 52 week high of $130.40 and a 91.98% increase over the 52 week low of $67.68.

XLNX is a part of the Technology sector, which includes companies such as Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (TSM) and NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA). XLNX's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $2.46. Zacks Investment Research reports XLNX's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as -12.57%, compared to an industry average of -12.6%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the XLNX Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to XLNX through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?
The following ETF(s) have XLNX as a top-10 holding:

  • ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF (ARKQ)
  • First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF (FTXL)
  • SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (XSD)
  • First Trust NASDAQ-100- Technology Index Fund (QTEC)
  • First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF (ROBT).

The top-performing ETF of this group is ARKQ with an increase of 36.19% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of XLNX at 6.07%.

