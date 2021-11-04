Xilinx, Inc. (XLNX) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 05, 2021

Xilinx, Inc. (XLNX) will begin trading ex-dividend on November 05, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.37 per share is scheduled to be paid on November 15, 2021. Shareholders who purchased XLNX prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an -2.63% decrease from the prior dividend payment.

The previous trading day's last sale of XLNX was $191.57, representing a -0.87% decrease from the 52 week high of $193.25 and a 71.29% increase over the 52 week low of $111.84.

XLNX is a part of the Technology sector, which includes companies such as NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (TSM). XLNX's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $3.21. Zacks Investment Research reports XLNX's forecasted earnings growth in 2022 as 32.88%, compared to an industry average of 32.9%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the xlnx Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to XLNX through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have XLNX as a top-10 holding:

First Trust Merger Arbitrage ETF (MARB)

Pacer US Cash Cows Growth ETF (BUL)

TrueShares Technology, AI & Deep Learning ETF (LRNZ)

iShares Semiconductor ETF (SOXX)

SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (XSD).

The top-performing ETF of this group is XSD with an increase of 26.12% over the last 100 days. MARB has the highest percent weighting of XLNX at 7.69%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.